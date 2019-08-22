West Shore RCMP snag suspected thief with bait bike

A thief threw a rock into the front door of Southward Medical Supplies in Vernon Wednesday and grabbed a Surface 604 Boar brand electric bike (like the one in picture). (Southward Medical Supplies - photo)

To battle a rise in thefts of e-bikes, the West Shore RCMP successfully deployed a bait bike near the West Shore Town Centre Wednesday.

Using the GPS equipped bike, bike unit officers tracked a suspected thief.

Police say the man gave a false name, but was identified as Trevor Thurston through fingerprinting.

Thurston, 49, was held in custody for a court appearance at Western Communities Provincial Court on Aug. 22. He faces charges of theft under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with recognizance.

“Police are using high-tech tools to capture property crime offenders in the West Shore including deploying bait bikes and vehicles. We will use all our resources and technology at West Shore RCMP to quickly apprehend criminals,” says Const. Alex Berube, of the Bike Unit West Shore RCMP.

