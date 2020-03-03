West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

Third significant drug seizure in February, according to officers

West Shore RCMP has busted an alleged drug dealer that ran an operation out of his basement suite in Langford. This is the third significant drug bust from the Crime Reduction Unit in February alone. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP busted an alleged drug dealer operating out of a basement suite in Langford, the department’s third significant drug seizure in one month.

RCMP arrested a man, 26, after officers found methamphetamine, steroids, a loaded hand gun and thousands of dollars in cash in a home in the Langford Lake Road and Langford Parkway area.

The drug investigation began after officers responded to a report of a vehicle that slammed into a pole near the 3400 block of Happy Valley Road on Feb. 1. When officers arrived, the suspect ran leaving behind two duffle bags containing more than 240 grams of fentanyl.

Over the following three weeks, the Crime Reduction Unit set up surveillance and completed their investigation.

“This was a large scale drug trafficking operation,” said Cpl. Fred Ritchie of the Crime Reduction Unit. “Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and deadly drug. To put things in perspective, 240 grams of fentanyl would make up approximately 2,400 individual doses.”

The man remains in custody while the West Shore RCMP continue the investigation.

