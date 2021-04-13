West Shore RCMP is seeking information about a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Six Mile Road, near the Island Highway, at 11:30 a.m. on April 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP seeks information about collision between bike, car

Collision occured on Six Mile Road on April 7 and a bystander got the blue car's plate number

  • Apr. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Shore RCMP is seeking information about a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Six Mile Road, near the Island Highway, at 11:30 a.m. on April 7.

The car was blue and a bystander recorded the licence plate number.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 250-474-8780.

READ: West Shore RCMP arrest man after shots fired at Malahat campground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Surrey approves new rules, fines for drug and alcohol recovery homes
Next story
Carpenter building homes in Salmon Arm unable to find place to rent

Just Posted

Most Read