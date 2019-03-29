West Shore RCMP seeking public’s help in locating wanted person

25-year-old Crystal Thorne wanted on an arrest warrant

Crystal Thorne, 25, is wanted on an arrest warrant by West Shore RCMP. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are asking the public to help locate an individual wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police are looking for 25-year-old Crystal Thorne of Sooke.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 19

Thorne is described as an Aboriginal female, five foot eight inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Crime Stoppers wanted list, Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP catch thieves in the act in Colwood

Anyone with information relating to Thorne is being asked to come forward and contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter