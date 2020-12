Jorge Campos is a Hispanic man 5'7" to 5'10" with a stocky build

West Shore RCMP hope the public can help locate a missing Langford man.

Jorge Campos, 67, was last seen Dec. 14.

Campos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’7 to 5’10, with a stocky build and black hair and brown eyes.

Police are worried about his health. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

