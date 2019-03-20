West Shore RCMP, Search and Rescue, Langford Fire continue search for missing Langford man

31-year-old Joshua Bennett was last seen on March 9 in the industrial area near Langford Lanes around 9:30 p.m. Friends, family and police have been searching for him since then. (West Shore RCMP handout)

West Shore RCMP are still investigating the case of a missing Langford man.

Joshua Bennett was last seen on March 9 when he was bowling with friends at Langford Lanes at 1907 Langford Pkwy. He left on foot and was seen on surveillance camera footage walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Bennett could also be seen on surveillance camera at the Cascadia Liquor Store at 977 Langford Pkwy. earlier that day.

RCMP investigators have deployed many resources into locating Bennett.

Police have searched the area surrounding Langford Lanes with the assistance of the Dive Team, K-9 unit, Search and Rescue, RCMP drone and the Langford Fire Department.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Bennett around the time he was last seen or since he was reported missing to call 911 or report it immediately if it has not been done yet.

On Saturday more than 100 people were out in Langford canvassing the area for Bennett.

Bennett’s friends, Sean Paterson and Jill Pelly, are imploring people to check dashboard camera footage from the evening of March 9 and to keep eyes peeled for Bennett or any other signs of him when out and about.

Both Paterson and Pelly said they are not sure what direction Bennett was headed in but assumed he would be going past Belmont Secondary School and towards Glen Lake Road and Sooke Road where his friends live.

Bennett is described as six foot, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue Levis jeans, an olive green Volcom jacket and black shoes when he was last seen.

Police are concerned for Bennett’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Const. Nancy Saggar said at this time, police have no evidence to suggest Bennet is in danger. At a press conference last week, Saggar said West Shore RCMP is investigating “all avenues at this point.”

“We don’t have anything to point towards this being criminal in nature or any foul play but it’s definitely out of character so at this point we are concerned for his safety and well-being,” Saggar said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-877-222-8477 (TIPS).

