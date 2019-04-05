West Shore RCMP tied 8 - 8 with Shoreline Middle School students in a game of floor hockey. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers challenge students to a game of hockey

Officers played against Shoreline Middle School in floor hockey

  • Apr. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Shore RCMP officers challenged Shoreline Middle School students to a game of floor hockey during their lunch hour on Wednesday.

The two teams battled it out in the school’s gymnasium and tied 8 – 8 in the end.

“We are sharing the silver cup for now, but talks of a re-match are already happening,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDN to apply new HandyDART registration process
Next story
Images released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers following alleged theft at liquor store

Just Posted

Most Read