West Shore RCMP officers challenge students to a game of hockey

West Shore RCMP officers challenged Shoreline Middle School students to a game of floor hockey during their lunch hour on Wednesday.
Hi everybody! We are getting warmed up for a game of floor hockey at the Shoreline Middle school! Cops vs. Kids! Tune in later for the results! pic.twitter.com/1JE9pfQ6KQ
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 3, 2019
The two teams battled it out in the school’s gymnasium and tied 8 – 8 in the end.
“We are sharing the silver cup for now, but talks of a re-match are already happening,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.
We tied it up!!!! 8-8, we will have a re-match next year! @WestshoreRCMP @BCRCMP #shorelinemiddleschool #viewroyal pic.twitter.com/b8K2NMOU94
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 3, 2019
