West Shore RCMP officers challenge students to a game of hockey

West Shore RCMP tied 8 - 8 with Shoreline Middle School students in a game of floor hockey. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP officers challenged Shoreline Middle School students to a game of floor hockey during their lunch hour on Wednesday.

Hi everybody! We are getting warmed up for a game of floor hockey at the Shoreline Middle school! Cops vs. Kids! Tune in later for the results! pic.twitter.com/1JE9pfQ6KQ — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) April 3, 2019

The two teams battled it out in the school’s gymnasium and tied 8 – 8 in the end.

“We are sharing the silver cup for now, but talks of a re-match are already happening,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

