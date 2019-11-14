A Langford construction site near the 2100-block of Millstream Road has been hit twice by spray-painted graffiti. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP looking for suspects after Langford site hit twice with graffiti

Police urge the public to report any vandalism they witness

West Shore RCMP is searching for the person or people responsible for graffiti at a construction site in Langford.

On Nov. 13, police received a complaint of graffiti that was spray-painted on rocks at a construction site near the 2100-block of Millstream Road.

Police said this is the second time the owner of the site has had to clean up graffiti there.

The West Shore RCMP is urging the public to report anyone they witness vandalizing property.

If anyone knows who is responsible for the graffiti, they are asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

