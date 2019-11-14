West Shore RCMP looking for suspects after Langford site hit twice with graffiti

Police urge the public to report any vandalism they witness

A Langford construction site near the 2100-block of Millstream Road has been hit twice by spray-painted graffiti. (West Shore RCMP photo)

West Shore RCMP is searching for the person or people responsible for graffiti at a construction site in Langford.

On Nov. 13, police received a complaint of graffiti that was spray-painted on rocks at a construction site near the 2100-block of Millstream Road.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

Police said this is the second time the owner of the site has had to clean up graffiti there.

The West Shore RCMP is urging the public to report anyone they witness vandalizing property.

If anyone knows who is responsible for the graffiti, they are asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Got a report of graffiti near 2100 block of Millstream, second time the owner has had to clean this up. Let’s all do our part in keeping the community safe and looking clean. If you see someone spraying graffiti, say something! #callthepolice https://t.co/0nlK2dDY7f pic.twitter.com/Lh9YAs3IyQ — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) November 14, 2019

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter