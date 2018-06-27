West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing View Royal resident.
Missing Person to Locate – Debra Evans-Hayes https://t.co/pNynaBoehI #Westshore
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 27, 2018
Debra Evans-Hayes was last seen June 27 and is described as a Caucasian woman, 48 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs roughly 160 pounds.
Evans-Hayes is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.
