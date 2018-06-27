Debra Evans-Hayes, 48, has been reported missing after being last seen on June 27. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

Debra Evans-Hayes was last seen on June 27

  • Jun. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing View Royal resident.

Debra Evans-Hayes was last seen June 27 and is described as a Caucasian woman, 48 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

Evans-Hayes is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Williams Lake considers airport improvement fee
Next story
Vancouver Island University has begun its search for its next president

Just Posted

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

  • 16 hours ago

 

Canadiens take Campbell River’s Stapley in NHL draft

  • 16 hours ago

 

West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

  • 16 hours ago

 

Keremeos paramedics hosting open house

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read