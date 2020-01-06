The West Shore RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to have taken a laptop from the Langford location of Staples. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Langford laptop thief

Video footage shows suspect walking out of Staples with a display laptop

  • Jan. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The West Shore RCMP is asking for help identifying a man seen on video stealing a laptop from the Langford Staples location.

Surveillance footage from Staples, located at 789 McCallum Rd., shows a man stealing a laptop from the display and walking out of the store.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Apparent television theft in Langford caught on camera

He is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, about six-foot-one-inches tall with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Police ask anyone who can identify the man to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accident east of Grand Forks shuts down traffic, power
Next story
Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

Just Posted

Most Read