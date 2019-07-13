West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

Police are looking to identify a man following a report of a sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford.

West Shore RCMP received the report on July 9. A 16-year-old female victim said she was walking on the Galloping Goose Trail around 1 p.m. near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford.

Police said she was approached by a man who asked her for directions, which she provided to him. The man shook her hand and pulled her in to hug her and gave her a kiss on the neck before she pushed him away.

After the victim pushed the man away, he thanked her and left the area.

Police are looking to identify the man who is described as East Indian with an East Indian accent and 20 to 30 years old. He is described as wearing a dark, puffy jacket, dark jeans and a dark t-shirt. He was riding a bicycle.

Anyone who knows this man is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

