West Shore RCMP issue 18 speeding tickets in Highlands speed enforcement campaign

Tickets included disobeying stop signs and cannabis in the car

Expect to see more police patrols in Highlands and Metchosin this spring and summer (West Shore RCMP)

A speed enforcement campaign by West Shore RCMP resulted in several tickets and warnings for people driving through the District of Highlands.

In April, West Shore RCMP received several reports of speeding motorists through rural areas in the Highlands.

In response, police conducted a campaign.

In the last two weeks, the campaign resulted in 18 tickets issued for speeding, disobeying stop signs and other moving violations.

Police also gave out 29 written warnings for various infractions and vehicle deficiencies. One $230 ticket was issued for cannabis in a vehicle.

One defective vehicle was sent for inspection and a seven-day immediate roadside prohibition was issued along with the vehicle being impounded.

“Similar campaigns will continue in the Highlands and other areas throughout the West Shore,” said Cpl. Heinz Krauss, supervisor in charge of the West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit. “These campaigns are part of our strategic plan to make our roadways safer for all.”

