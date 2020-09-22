West Shore RCMP investigating after multiple vehicles broken into, windows smashed

Several vehicles in a View Royal parking garage were broken into during the weekend and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the West Shore RCMP received numerous reports of mischief and thefts from vehicles parked in a condominium parking garage located at 110 Presley Pl. in View Royal.

Police are aware of five parked vehicles that were broken into sometime overnight on Sept. 19 or the early morning hours of Sept. 20. The passenger window on three vehicles was smashed and all vehicles were rummaged through with valuables such as money and identification taken.

“We receive daily reports of theft from vehicles, please take your personal belongings with you and do not leave them in the car,” Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said in a statement.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 250-474-2264.

