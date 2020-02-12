West Shore RCMP identify suspect in credit card theft after public plea for help

The West Shore RCMP have identified a suspect allegedly involved in credit card fraud in Colwood after asking the public for help and releasing his photo on Tuesday.
On the evening of Jan. 27, video surveillance captured images of a person using a stolen credit card to buy Visa prepaid credit cards. According to police, there were additional transactions using the stolen card at other retailers.
“We appreciate the assistance of the public and media,” stated Cpl. Chris Dovell.
