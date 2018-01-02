West Shore RCMP finishes 2017 with 68 calls

No serious police incidents during Christmas or New Year's Eve

The end of 2017 and the early hours of 2018 kept the West Shore RCMP busy.

The local detachment responded to 68 calls for service on New Year’s Eve. But officers were happy to report none of those were serious incidents.

During the entire month of December, the West Shore RCMP served nine 90 day roadside prohibitions, according to Const. Matthew Baker. No impaired drivers were reported to local police during the Christmas holiday. Baker added there were also no serious police incidents during that time period.

