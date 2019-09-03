West Shore RCMP find lost hiker in Thetis Lake Park five hours after reported missing

West Shore RCMP were able to locate a hiker in Thetis Lake Regional Park over the weekend, five hours after they reported being lost.

Police received a call from the hiker around 10 p.m. on Aug. 31. The hiker reported to have gotten lost after sunset.

The 911 dispatcher told the hiker to stay in the same area since help was on its way but the hiker kept walking within the park instead. Metchosin Search and Rescue and West Shore RCMP went to the park and police used phone tracing technology to try and find the hiker. However, police said the search became long and drawn out due to the hiker’s constant movements in the park.

The lost hiker was eventually found at 3 a.m., about five hours after they called RCMP and reported being missing.

“We want to remind anyone who is calling 911 to please listen to the directions of the police dispatcher,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “Significant efforts were put into locating this lost hiker and the process would (have) undoubtedly been easier had the hiker stayed put.”

Police recommend letting a loved one know what path you are taking and when to expect you home if spending time outdoors. If lost, police said the chances of being found are higher if you stay on the trail and don’t move until help arrives.

