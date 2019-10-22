(Black Press Media File Photo)

West Shore RCMP catches driver going 50 kilometres over speed limit

Driver caught on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Sooke and Kelly Roads

  • Oct. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

What happens when you’re driving 50 kilometres over the speed limit?

West Shore RCMP says it results in a hefty fine and impounding of a vehicle.

According to a tweet sent out by West Shore RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, the detachment’s traffic unit caught the driver of a vehicle going 111 km/h in a 60 zone. The driver was on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Kelly and Sooke roads.

In a response to another Twitter user, RCMP said the driver received a $368 ticket and a seven-day impound of the vehicle.

