West Shore RCMP asks drivers to check dash cam footage for missing Colwood man

Geoffrey Irwin, 35, was last seen on Sept. 27

West Shore RCMP is asking for tips to help find a Colwood man who has been missing from his family home since Sept. 27.

Geoffrey Irwin, 35, was last seen at the Royal Bank in Langford, located at 2945 Jacklin Rd. He’s known to travel between the West Shore and the Lower Mainland.

Police say an ongoing investigation into Irwin’s disappearance indicates that he likely travelled from the West Shore to the Park Royal Mall sometime between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.

RCMP have followed up on several leads since Irwin disappeared but the Colwood man is still missing and police are concerned for his well being.

Irwin drives a 2017 black Ford Escape with the license plate DM928F. He is described as Caucasian man with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing about 6′ and weighing roughly 196 pounds with a medium build.

When he was last seen, Irwin was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, a black t-shirt and black shorts. He was carrying a backpack.

Police ask anyone with dash camera footage, who may have been on BC Ferries or was driving in the area of Park Royal Mall between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 to review their surveillance. If you think you spot Irwin or his vehicle, you can report it to West Shore RCMP by calling 250-474-2264.

Anyone with any information on Irwin’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police right away. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Missing man Geoffrey Irwin drives a a black 2017 Ford Escape, with the BC licence plate of DM928F. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

