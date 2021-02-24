West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP arrests two suspects in connection to View Royal arson

Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set, targeted

West Shore RCMP officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a Feb. 20 arson in View Royal.

Officers were called to a residential fire around 5:20 a.m. and investigators determined the fire was deliberately set. View Royal Fire Rescue said the blaze caused significant damage to the front porch of a residence located on Newstead Crescent.

The investigation led to the arrest of two suspects aged 18 and 19.

Both suspects were charged with arson, with the older suspect facing an additional charge of uttering threats.

“Police have determined that this was a targeted incident and do not believe the public is at risk,” West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

Both suspects were held by police and later released via court order. They’re set to appear in court in March.

