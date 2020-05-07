West Shore RCMP arrests theft from vehicle suspect

Theft from vehicles one of most-reported crimes on West Shore

A 36-year-old man has been arrested by the West Shore RCMP for possession of stolen property and fraud.

On April 15, police received a report of theft from a vehicle parked near the 2900-block of Golden Spike Place in Langford. Bank cards and jewelry were stolen.

West Shore RCMP said its crime reduction unit learned the bank cards were used at local convenience stores and identified a suspect using video from store cameras. Police said the unit tracked down where the suspect lived and executed a search warrant on his residence, uncovering evidence relating to the crime.

READ ALSO: Police arrest robbery suspects in Langford, find ‘plethora’ of drugs

“Theft from vehicles remains one of the highest reported crimes to the West Shore RCMP,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “Please take your belongings with you and don’t leave them in the car.”

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Goldstream News Gazette