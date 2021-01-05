West Shore RCMP arrested armed, barricaded man New Year’s Day

West Shore RCMP spent four hours New Year’s Eve coaxing an armed and barricaded 32-year-old Langford man to comply with their demands and exit his home.
Officers were called to a residence near the 2700-block of Spencer Road at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 31 for a report of a man pointing a loaded handgun at another resident inside the home. The victim was able to leave uninjured and call the police.
Officers, an emergency response team and crisis negotiators set up a police perimeter and evacuated surrounding residents.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the suspect exited his home and was taken into custody. He has been charged with assault and careless use of a firearm.
“Following the arrest, West Shore RCMP executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and seized 14 firearms, ammunition, body armour as well as the suspect’s firearms licence. Police are continuing their investigation,” Staff Sergeant Raj Sandhu said.
