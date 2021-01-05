West Shore RCMP arrested armed, barricaded man New Year’s Day

Suspect charged with assault, careless use of firearm

West Shore RCMP spent four hours New Year’s Eve coaxing an armed and barricaded 32-year-old Langford man to comply with their demands and exit his home.

Officers were called to a residence near the 2700-block of Spencer Road at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 31 for a report of a man pointing a loaded handgun at another resident inside the home. The victim was able to leave uninjured and call the police.

Officers, an emergency response team and crisis negotiators set up a police perimeter and evacuated surrounding residents.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the suspect exited his home and was taken into custody. He has been charged with assault and careless use of a firearm.

“Following the arrest, West Shore RCMP executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence and seized 14 firearms, ammunition, body armour as well as the suspect’s firearms licence. Police are continuing their investigation,” Staff Sergeant Raj Sandhu said.

