West Shore RCMP arrest two after covert operation

Officers used covert surveillance to find and arrest a man wanted on several outstanding warrants on Jan. 8.
The West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit arrested a 31-year-old man for warrants including possession of a concealed weapon, theft and driving while prohibited after locating him in a vehicle in Langford with another man.
The man, who was wearing body armour, was searched and police discovered about 60 grams of narcotics suspected to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Officers also uncovered packaging, scales, and over $2,000 cash as well as shotgun ammunition.
He remains in custody awaiting a court hearing.
The second man was arrested and released on an undertaking for carrying a concealed weapon after police located a replica firearm.
