West Shore RCMP arrest federal parolee on Canada-wide warrant

West Shore RCMP arrested a federal parolee on a Canada-wide warrant in Langford.

On Feb. 20, the West Shore RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department, apprehended a 40-year-old man in Langford.

“Officers in our Crime Reduction Unit received information from the Vancouver Police High Risk Offender Unit on (his) possible whereabouts,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “Our Crime Reduction Unit acted on this information, located and safely arrested (him) in Langford.”

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP seize stolen gun, drugs

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP bike unit arrests man evading police

The man is known to police for being a three-time federal offender who is currently serving a three year and nine month sentence for robbery, police said.

On Dec. 13, the man was released on parole with conditions to reside at Harbour Light Community Residential Facility in Vancouver. On Jan. 5, he failed to return to the facility and a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large was issued for his arrest, police said.

West Shore RCMP arrested Carmen Briault on Wednesday and he remains in custody.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter