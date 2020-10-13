West Shore RCMP and police dogs chase down two break and enter suspects

Two men have been arrested on charges of break and enter, theft and flight from police

West Shore RCMP and police dogs chased down and arrested two men Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle and a break and enter.

On Oct. 13 at 9:20 a.m., a Langford woman called the police after returning home from dropping off her child and finding two men leaving her home with stolen items, according to an RCMP news release.

Seeing her, the men jumped into a Dodge Ram 2500 truck and took off. Luckily, the homeowner was able to record the truck’s licence plate and reported it to police.

Police determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from another Langford residence earlier that morning.

Busy morning for @WestshoreRCMP , a homeowner pulled up to her home after dropping her child off at school and saw 2 male suspects breaking into her home and leaving with stolen items. Suspects took off in a truck that was stolen from another residence earlier this morning. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) October 13, 2020

An officer spotted the vehicle on 6 Mile Road in View Royal and attempted to pull the driver over.

However, the driver took off at a high speed and police were only able to catch them after the driver crashed the stolen truck into a rock wall near the entrance to Thetis Lake Park. The suspects then fled on foot.

Officers and members of the West Shore RCMP Police Dog Section chased down and caught both suspects.

One suspect sustained a dog bite and is being treated for minor injuries.

The men were arrested for numerous offences, including break and enter, theft from residence, vehicle theft, dangerous driving and flight from police.

One suspect was also found to be carrying an extendable baton and concealed knife.

The investigation is still underway and the suspects remain in custody.

