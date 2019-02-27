West Shore RCMP and Franky the dog participate in Pink Shirt Day

Franky the dog and the West Shore RCMP Community Policing Unit visited West Shore schools, decked out in pink, to take a stand against bullying on Feb. 27. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Feb. 27 is Pink Shirt Day, a national day to campaign against bullying and the West Shore RCMP Community Policing Unit along with their furry friend participated in the event.

Decked out in pink, Franky the dog and West Shore RCMP members visited schools in the West Shore to take a stand against bullying.

READ MORE: Inaugural gala celebrates Pink Shirt Day 2019 in Victoria

READ MORE: Ruth King Elementary students participate in kindness week for Pink Shirt Day

Franky belongs to Cpl. French of the Community Policing Unit and acted as a mascot for Pink Shirt Day.

The national campaign started in 2007 when two Nova Scotian high school students wanted to support a fellow student who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. They showed up at school in their own pink shirts to show solidarity for their friend.

Schools, businesses and law enforcement departments across the country now participate in the campaign, wearing pink clothing to stand up against bullying.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter