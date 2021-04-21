Sewer construction will mean limited access to West Shore Parkway from Sooke Road for the next week. (Courtesy of the City of Langford)

West Shore Parkway access limited from Sooke Road

Crews working on sewer construction for the next week

Sewer construction will impact traffic at Sooke Road and West Shore Parkway for the next week.

Crews will be working on Highway 14 at West Shore Parkway from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from April 21 to 29.

Access to West Shore Parkway will be restricted during this time. Additional closures may be required but advance notice will be given.

Traffic control personnel will be on site and the City of Langford is reminding residents to obey their direction.

Â 

