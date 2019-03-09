West Shore Parks and Recreation looking to bring more entertainment to Q Centre

The West Shore Parks and Recreation Board of Directors is calling for submissions from entertainment management teams to operate the Q Centre in Colwood.

The goal is to bring more entertainment to the city’s mid-sized arena.

“The Board is exploring options at this point,” said project consultant Jonathan Huggett. “This process will determine whether there are qualified operators with the vision and skill to bring renewed vibrancy to the Q Centre but does not commit the organization to any change at this point.”

The Q Centre is currently publicly owned, but the entertainment team would be private and have a proven track record as well as resources that would help attract entertainment and members from the community and wider region to the centre.

“Attracting more entertainment has several potential advantages,” Huggett said. “The community has more options to enjoy quality entertainment events, it promotes the West Shore as an exciting place, and it has the potential to enhance the exceptional recreational facilities and programming offered by West Shore Parks and Recreation.”

The Q Centre officially opened in Colwood in 2004 and accommodates seating for 2,300 people. The arena floor seats up to 860 people and there is an additional standing room area for 480 people on the concourse.

Currently, the Victoria Grizzlies and Victoria Shamrocks call The Q Centre home as well as the Jr. Shamrocks, Westshore Senior A Lacrosse Wolves and the Junior B Westshore Wolves.

