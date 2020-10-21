A small number of the masks available at Disguise the Limit. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

West Shore costume expert showcases pandemic-safe Halloween looks

Maureen Cue models the best masked Halloween costumes

  • Oct. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

While the world looks different this Halloween, costumes don’t have to suffer.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has encouraged people wanting to take part to include a mask in their costume. Black Press Media asked unofficial Halloween expert, Maureen Cue, owner of Disguise the Limit costume shop, to share the best masked costumes.

For the Health Care Hero, grab a pair of scrubs and a mask (probably already on hand) and voila – a healthcare worker. Add a cape and you’ve got a perfect pandemic costume that will keep you safe for Halloween.

Cue suggests the Plague Doctor as another take on a pandemic-related costume.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Update: Williams Lake city council rescinds no-spectator policy for hockey
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: VIDEO: Parksville-Qualicum candidate Adam Walker, B.C. NDP

Just Posted

Most Read