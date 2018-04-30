West Shore Art Council presents a trio in concert

The West Shore Arts Council is bringing together a trio of musicians, cellist, pianist and clarinetist, for a concert. iStock photo

The West Shore Arts Council is hosting a concert event. Internationally renowned cellist, Michael Kevin Jones, will be in concert with Trio Fumasoli.

The trio will be playing selections from Johan Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suites and from Max Bruch’s Eight Pieces Op. 83. Rounding out the trio are Bruce Vogt, on piano and Patricia Kostek playing clarinet.

Jones has recorded the complete Bach suites for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, for which he has received critical acclaim and several audio awards. This is one of his few stops in Canada on his current Best of Bach concert tour.

Vogt, has performed as a soloist, chamber musician and recording artist, and is also a professor at the University of Victoria. His repertoire spans from the 16th century to present and he has played in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Kostek has served as a competition jury member in major cultural centers of Europe, Asia, Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and South America. She was a featured soloist at the Shanghai International Clarinet Festival and has performed at the Encontro IV Brazilian National Clarinet Festival in Rio de Janeiro and the Buenos Aires International Festival.

The trio takes place at the Olympic View Golf Club, Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2vwyDqo.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com