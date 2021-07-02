West Quesnel day care clears zoning hurdle

Quesnel city council approved re-zoning 420 Webster to allow a day care to be built

The final hurdle before a new day care space can be created in West Quesnel has been cleared.

Quesnel city council approved re-zoning 420 Webster Avenue in to allow 57-space day care can be constructed. The facility will be run by the Quesnel and District Day Care Society, expanding on their existing 23 space day care.

The $1.36 million price tag has been completely covered through the BC Childcare New Spaces Fund.

The change in zoning the area was the first public hearing for Quesnel city council with the public allowed to comment in-person in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some residents came to speak against placing the daycare at 420 Webster, which is currently a small park, but council moved forward unanimously with the zoning change.

Public access to the existing playground at the site will be maintained.

Alongside the re-zoning, city council also approved “housekeeping” tweaks to the wording of their zoning by-law.

