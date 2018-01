The baby was delivered on Jan. 2

The first baby of 2018 born in B.C. was delivered in Surrey to parents Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill. Photo: Grace Kennedy/Black Press

The first baby blanket of 2018 in Nelson was pink.

A girl born at 8:36 a.m. on Tuesday at Kootenay Lake Hospital is the West Kootenay’s New Year Baby. She escaped from the womb before another girl was born at 6:47 p.m. the same day at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The province’s first baby, also a girl, was born in Surrey shortly after midnight on Monday.