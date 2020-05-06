West Kootenay real estate already starting to bounce back from COVID dip

In the last 14 days there have been 46 new real estate listings in the West Kootenay.

The West Kootenay real estate market has seen a dip since COVID-19 hit the province, but things are already looking up.

“Things were slower than a typical spring market,” said Castlegar Realty agent Flo Padilla. “But things are starting to pick up more and more.”

British Columbia Real Estate Association stats show that 2020 started out well for the real estate market with both January and February seeing sales increases of more that 23 per cent over the same months of 2019.

March also started out well before the state of emergency for the province was declared mid-month, so it still showed a sales increase of 17 per cent over 2019.

“We are pretty fortunate,” added Padilla. “We are in a good area and things seem to be stabilizing already.”

Padilla says the market is still limited and favours sellers.

In the last 14 days there have been 46 new listings in the West Kootenay and 24 of those have already sold. Some of those properties received multiple offers.

Statistics show prices have remained relatively stable through the COVID-19 pandemic, but that prices are still trending upward in the long term.

Some aspects of buying and selling houses have been affected by COVID restrictions. Open houses are not allowed and buyers are asked to refrain from touching anything in the homes they view. Agents also offer virtual viewings, but Padilla says they haven’t been very popular with buyers.

Padilla says it’s always important for buyers to get pre-approved for mortgages, but it’s even more important now.

“Just make sure you are looking at the right houses you are qualified for,” explained Padilla. “We just need to make sure we are not letting more people through homes than we need to.”

If you are considering selling your house, Padilla recommends you talk with a real estate agent about any concerns you may have with having your home open to others.

Castlegar News

Previous story
PHOTOS: Remembering Shawnee, and all missing and murdered Indigenous women
Next story
‘Best day ever’: Aldergrove joins together to surprise birthday girl battling brain cancer

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston’s biggest public works project in decades

    In what will be the biggest public works project in decades, the District of Houston has let a $3.274 million contract to replace underground infrastructure and revitalize 9th Street in the downtown area.

  • Phone, internet scam warning issued

    A national reporting service provides advice

  • Burns Lake 2020 Interior planting starts after COVID-19 delays

    On May 10 and May 11, around 50 planters with Waterside Ventures, will be coming to the Burns Lake area to finally start the planting season for them. The local tree planting company will plant on the Southside, around town and in the Babine area. Of the seven companies that have been awarded the planting contracts, a few have already started work in the Lakes District area according to a spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who said that "the development planting has commenced in this area as of this week (April 27) and will likely continue until late June."

  • Canfor closure extended to at least middle of May

    Company says COVID-19 pandemic has reduced lumber sales

  • Golfers reacting well to COVID-19 prevention rules

    And there have been tournament cancellations

  • Staying safe

    A Houston resident on Poplar Street has his yard gorilla playing it safe with a face mask. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Garden Starter Kits – a potential supplementary source for food in your backyard

    When Tracey Payne, the LINK garden coordinator received vegetable garden seeds, she planted a few for the community garden and still had a large amount of seed packets left with her. Instead of throwing them away, she started working on a project for the community, with the help of the local public library.