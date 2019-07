A portion of Boucherie Road will close from 7 to 10 p.m. on July 30

A small portion of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna will be closed for a few hours on July 30.

From Highway 97 to Hudson Road, approximately 2 kilometres, will be closed for road work from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Only northbound traffic will be rerouted during the construction.

