West Kelowna Wine Route road work on schedule for November completion

City says 1,100 metres of water mains and 700 metres of storm-related work has been completed

Boucherie Road at Ogden Road, part of the stretch to be improved as part of the planned Wine Trail work in West Kelowna.—Image credit: Google Maps.

The City of West Kelowna say construction on the second phase of what it is calling the Wine Trail (Boucherie Road) is well underway and going well.

So far, approximately 1,100 lineal meters of water mains, and 700 lineal meters of storm main, catch basin manholes and other storm-related works have been installed. The commissioning of a new water main is expected in July and construction of the two planned roundabouts on the road will start the coming weeks.

The city is reminding the public wineries, businesses and other facilities on Boucherie, and in the surrounding area, remain open and can be accessed by following the signs posted for the detour route.

The current detour route—along Stuart Road, Thacker Drive and Ogden Road—will remain in place for the duration of the project. Substantial completion of the construction work remains on track to be completed by November.

“We encourage motorists to use the delineated detour route for transportation and avoid adjacent neighborhoods as through-routes,” says the city in a news release. “Please continue to be respectful of posted speeds, pedestrians and cyclists.”

