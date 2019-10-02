Two new playgrounds are coming to West Kelowna (file photo)

West Kelowna to install two new local playgrounds

The playgrounds are expected to cost around $165,000

  • Oct. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
It will soon be easier to find a playground in West Kelowna.

The city has announced its plans to begin installing two new playgrounds at local parks — one at Shannon Woods Park in the Shannon Lake neighborhood and another at McIver Park in the Glenrosa neighborhood.

The city has said in a statement that the playgrounds will be equipped with swings, slides, monkey bars and other amenities.

While the city expects the playgrounds to be fully installed by mid-November, they’ve said that portions of the parks could be closed temporarily while construction gets underway.

According to the city’s website, it’s estimated that the playgrounds will cost $165,000.

