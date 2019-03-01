West Kelowna teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

A former Mount Boucherie teacher was in court Thursday and pleaded guilty on charges of sexual exploitation, attempting to pervert or obstruct justice and several counts of breaching conditions.

Brad Michael Furman, 29, was in court for an arraignment hearing and entered the plea. He will be in court May 14 so lawyers can go over pre-sentence and psychiatric assessment reports, according to court documents.

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman remains out of custody.

Due to the nature of the charges, there’s a ban on the identity of the victim.

