West Kelowna student awarded boating scholarship

Nic Meakin was given a Glenn Spartz Scholarship from the Boating BC Association

A West Kelowna student was given a head start in his marine training as students from BCIT were awarded scholarships.

Ten students from British Columbia were awarded Glenn Spartz Scholarships from Boating BC, in order to further pursue their careers in the industry.

Nic Meakin from West Kelowna was selected as a scholarship recipient along with: Darryl Stanley, from Surrey, Michael Lance, Powell River Nathan Choo, West Vancouver, , Thomas Arnold, Courtenay, Thilak Adikari, North Vancouver, Nolan Hyam, Enderby, Joseph Cervantes, Surrey, Brock Kelsch, Nanaimo and Brandon Miller, Sidney.

Created specifically in response to the growing demand for skilled marine trades, the scholarship directly supports individuals working towards their educational and career goals.

“We’ve seen the boating industry in B.C. grow by 30 per cent over the last five years, and with this growth we’re seeing a shortage of qualified marine mechanical technicians,” said Boating BC president, Don Prittie. “The Glenn Spartz Scholarship is one-way Boating BC is working to address this shortage and we couldn’t be more please to distribute these scholarships to students looking to pursue careers in boating.”

Each scholarship recipient received up to $1,500 towards their education, and are entering level two of the Marine Mechanical Technician program at BCIT in January.

Tag