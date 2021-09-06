West Kelowna residential waste and recycling centre expands hours for wildfire-impacted residents

The station is open only to RDCO residents, tenants and property owners

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

The North Westside Transfer Station has expanded its operations as cleanup begins for residents in wildfire-affected communities in the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

The facility, located at 2640 Asquith Rd. in West Kelowna, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Extended hours are designed to give residents additional access to the facility and support clean-up and recovery work. The transfer station will be closed each afternoon to deal with the influx of waste and make space for the following day. The station is only open to RDCO residents, tenants and property owners.

There will be no limit on the volume of bagged household waste and non-burnt yard waste that impacted households can discard. The station cannot take building materials, furniture or large appliances. Hazardous material and demolition waste, as well as burnt vehicles, cannot be accepted.

“BC Wildfire Service and North Westside Fire Rescue remind everyone that the 83,342-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire remains active… Although the fire is classified as being held, residents in the Alert areas should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment’s notice as we continue to see warm weather in the forecast,” wrote Central Okanagan Emergency Operations in an announcement.

The facility will return to regular hours on Oct. 1.

