West Kelowna resident missing

Police are concerned for the health and well-being of a 21-year-old West Kelowna man

  • Mar. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing West Kelowna resident Jonathon Duncan.

Duncan was reported missing on March 14, 2018.

Description of Jonathon Duncan:

• First nations male 17 years-old

• 6’1

• 150 lbs

• brown eyes

• brown hair

Police are very concerned for Jonathon Duncan’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathon Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former Pitt Meadows councillor sentenced to nine months for sexual assault
Next story
Homeless campers ordered to vacate Nanaimo city hall

Just Posted

Police ask for help tracking down Surrey siblings

  • 13 hours ago

 

Retired but still contributing

 

Ladysmith RCMP probe vandalism at high school

 

Digging into snow pack numbers

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read