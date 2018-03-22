West Kelowna resident missing

Police are concerned for the health and well-being of a 21-year-old West Kelowna man

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing West Kelowna resident Jonathon Duncan.

Duncan was reported missing on March 14, 2018.

Description of Jonathon Duncan:

• First nations male 17 years-old

• 6’1

• 150 lbs

• brown eyes

• brown hair

Police are very concerned for Jonathon Duncan’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jonathon Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

