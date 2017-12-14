West Kelowna RCMP seeks to reunite stolen items to owners

Mounties in West Kelowna are hoping to reunite stolen personal items with recent break-and-enter victims.

On Dec. 7, West Kelowna RCMP conducted a large seizure of suspected stolen property from a local residence, according to the RCMP. Men’s and women’s jewellery along with personal accessories made up the majority of the suspected stolen property seized by police which included, rings, necklaces, bracelets earrings, purses, sunglasses and watches.

These items are often targeted by thieves as they are easy to conceal and carry from the home, in some cases have significant value and most times aren’t identifiable by a serial number or unique engraving, according to the RCMP.

“Our investigators believe it is likely that the items have come from multiple residential break and enters,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Police are encouraging residents of the West Kelowna and Peachland areas, who have been the victim of a break and enter and suffered a subsequent loss of jewellery items, to contact the lead investigator of their police file in hopes of claiming their personal property,” he said.

Residents who do not have their police file number can contact Cst. Richard Schuhmacher or the front counter staff at the West Kelowna detachment at 250-768-2880.

tag