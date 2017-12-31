West Kelowna RCMP recognizes volunteer’s contributions

Mina Jean Smith has been a volunteer in West Kelowna and Peachland for 25 years

E Division RCMP volunteer Mina Jean Smith (second from right), with Crime Prevention Coordinator of RDCO Roy Morgan, Mayor of Peachland Cindy Fortin, President of RCMP Community Policing Volunteers in the District of Peachland Al Blessin, and RCMP Inspector Anna Marie Mallard.-Image: RCMP

Representatives of the West Kelowna RCMP, the District of Peachland and the Regional District of Central Okanagan gathered to recognize an ‘E’ Division RCMP Volunteer for her truly exceptional dedication to the community of Peachland, of which she has now served for over two decades.

Mina Jean Smith has been a volunteer in the District of Peachland with the ‘E’ Division RCMP Community Policing Volunteer program for 25 years now.

Earlier this month, during a holiday gathering at the West Kelowna RCMP’s Peachland Community Policing Office, RCMP Inspector Anna Marie Mallard and Mayor Cindy Fortin presented Mina with a personalized engraved clock bearing the RCMP crest and a Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment challenge coin.

RCMP Volunteers like Mina are an integral component in the successful delivery of community policing services, says Insp. Anna Marie Mallard.

The RCMP appreciates the true dedication of Mina to her community and everything all our volunteers, throughout the Kelowna Regional Detachment, do each and every day.

For information on becoming an ‘E’ Division RCMP Volunteer visit the BC RCMP Website or visit your local RCMP Detachment or Community Policing Office (CPO).

