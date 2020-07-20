West Kelowna RCMP find body of missing man

RCMP said the man's death is not considered suspicious at this time

The body of a man who went missing on July 18, 2020, has been found by the West Kelowna RCMP.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.

RCMP confirmed to the Capital News that the man was 49-year-old Glen Tarbut of West Kelowna.

