West Kelowna RCMP arrest man after stealing a truck

West Kelowna RCMP have arrested a man after he stole a truck and ran from police.

On June 12th at approximately 3:20 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a theft of truck in progress. The Black Ford F350 truck was taken from a work site on Lake Avenue and the owner of the vehicle observed it driving eastbound on Abbott Drive.

Kelowna RCMP Members immediately responded to the area and notified West Kelowna RCMP as the truck was observed travelling southbound over the William R Bennett Bridge.

West Kelowna RCMP soon located the truck on Highway 97 but the male was driving erratically and refused to stop for police.

“Members observed the truck at Old Okanagan Highway and Dobbin Road as it was stopped at a controlled intersection waiting to turn northbound,” Cst. Lesley Smith said. “Officers contained the vehicle and the driver of the stolen truck ran from the scene but after a brief foot chase he was taken into police custody without incident.”

21-year-old Jason Piro now faces a number of charges in relation to the theft. charges include; possession of the stolen property, resist arrest and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.