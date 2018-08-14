This paddle boat was found floating, abandoned in Okanagan Lake. West Kelowna RCMP are looking for the owner. —Image: RCMP

West Kelowna police search for owner of abandoned paddle boat

Boat found floating in Okanagan Lake in late July by RCMP marine officers

  • Aug. 14, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for the owner of abandoned paddle boat found floating in Okanagan Lake at the end of July.

The yellow paddle boat was found by RCMP marine officers during a patrol in the lake.

To date, the police say they have not received any lost or stolen property reports related to the Pelican paddle boat.

To claim it, the owner will have to provide proof of ownership and details surrounding the boat’s disappearance, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. The owner will also have to provide the boat’s serial number.

If you re the owner, contact Const. Josh Kalke of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

