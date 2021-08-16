West Kelowna pizza parlour offers free meals for evacuees, firefighters

Pizzamoreh is cooking up hot meals for those who need it

A West Kelowna pizza joint is offering free breakfast to those fleeing from fires in the Interior.

Patricia Guest is the master chef at Pizzamoreh and she said the restaurant’s doors have been open for extra hours since last week for evacuees in need of food or shelter.

But this time around, there’s a fire close to home and Pizzamoreh wants the community to know they are willing to help in any way they can.

“We’re here now and our doors are open. We haven’t actually seen a ton of people come through, but we’re here,” she said.

“Pizzamoreh is technically closed today, but we’re wide open for evacuees to drop in and have some food.”

Last night, the restaurant’s doors were also wide open for Glenrosa residents who may need temporary overnight shelter from the Mount Law wildfire.

But before all of this, Guest said they have been cooking and distributing food for firefighters and evacuees displaced by the White Rock Lake fire. She said they have been working with the Peachland food bank to use up ingredients and feed as many people as possible.

“People are donating to us, but we actually want you to donate to the food bank instead if you can, so the food is circulated around more efficiently,” she said.

Guest added that as long as fires are raging and people are displaced, they will be open with an offer of comfort food for those who need it.

If you or someone you know is in need of food before moving on to a safer place, you can stop by Pizzamoreh (2565 Main Street) from 7 a.m. onwards.

