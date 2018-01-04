West Kelowna mobile home destroyed by flames

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from a mobile home that caught on fire, Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: 2:32 p.m.

A mobile home unit at 1880 Old Boucherie Road is completely destroyed after a fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, a plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the area.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started and both were able to escape. A witness says it appears an older woman who was inside the home had her hair singed by flames — however she did not go to the hospital.

Neighbours reportedly helped the two people escape the burning home, as well as more a motorbike out of the path of the fire.

Emergency crews remain on scene and the occupants will have to be placed in the care of emergency services.

According to those nearby, an explosion was heard during the fire that may have been the propane tank next to the BBQ.

The cause of the blaze is not known.

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters are currently headed out to a reported mobile home fire on Old Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

The call came in about 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire at unit 9 -1880 Old Boucherie Road.

Several fire halls have been called out for support.

More to come.

