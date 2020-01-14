Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News)Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Twila Amato- Kelowna Capital News)

West Kelowna middle school reportedly on lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

  • Jan. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Reports on social media indicate Glenrosa Middle School in West Kelowna may be in lockdown.

Reports began to surface on Facebook Tuesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

School principle Scott Parker said students and staff were told to lockdown by RCMP.

RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are reportedly searching the neighbourhood with a canine unit and the RCMP helicopter is circling the Glenrosa area.

A Capital News reporter is enroute to the scene.

