West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder has his case moved to Supreme Court

A West Kelowna man who has been charged in the attempted murder of his mother has had his cased moved to the Supreme Court.

Kevin Lee Barrett, 60, who was charged with the attempted murder and aggravated assault of his mother on April 29, appeared in provincial court today via closed circuit television.

Barrett allegedly assaulted his mother and left her for dead in a forested area along Westside Road last spring. Two bystanders found the woman crawling out of the forest with serious injures and paramedics rushed the woman to hospital.

A judicial case manager will decide the next court date for the preliminary trial to begin.

