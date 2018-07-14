West Kelowna Houston Pizza gets rave reviews before opening

The Saskatchewan pizza company is opening soon in the Westside

A Saskatchewan pizza company is making its debut in B.C. and its already receiving rave reviews.

Houston Pizza is opening its new location at 115-3610 Carrington Rd. in West Kelowna.

According to the pizza company’s website, its the sole location in B.C. which has yet to be included in the list.

Out-of-province residents are already giving the pizza place rave reviews on Facebook.

“So excited to finally have a taste from home and now so close to our new home in West Kelowna. Our family couldn’t be more excited for the amazing pizzas and salads unlike anything you can find here in the Okanagan! Welcome Houston Pizza family!!!” wrote Nicole Day.

Geoff Mintenko wrote “Lucky YOU West Kelowna!! Having been a Moose Jaw boy in my youth ~ Houston Pizza is Still my all time FAV, that all other pizzas are compared to. Back in the day when I lived in Kelowna ~ I called Houston Pizza in Moose Jaw to arrange flying out some Pizzas for a Shindig we were having in Kelowna ~ We almost made it work, the owner and his team were great! But alas, it was not to be that time. Definitely have to stop in next time I visit Kelowna! Good luck!”

Houston Pizza is also hiring cooks, prep staff, serving staff, dishwashers and delivery drivers, according to its Facebook page.

The opening date for the pizza place has yet to be announced.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.