West Kelowna firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home park

The garage where the fire sparked and a nearby home suffered significant damage

West Kelowna Fire Rescue knocked down a blaze at the Berkley Estates Mobile Home Park late Monday night.

Crews arrived just after 11 p.m. to find a detached garage fully engulfed, with flames extending to a nearby home. The lone occupant of the home got out safely and there were no injuries.

However, the garage and home suffered significant damage.

The occupant has insurance and is in the care of emergency support services.

Crews responded with four engines, a command unit and safety.

